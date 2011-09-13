WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Portugal is being impacted by investor concerns about the financial health of euro zone periphery countries but direct spillovers from the Greek crisis are limited, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.

"The direct channels of contagion are relatively limited," IMF mission chief to Portugal, Poul Thomsen, told reporters a day after the IMF approved a 3.98 billion euro disbursement to Portugal under its loan program. "There is no doubt the continued uncertainty about the periphery is affecting Portugal unfavorably."

He said there was limited exposure by Portuguese banks to Greece and direct trade links between the countries was small.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)