WASHINGTON, April 4 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday that it was releasing 5.17 billion euros
($6.78 billion) to crisis-stricken Portugal under a program
aimed at helping it come to grips with its high budget deficits.
The IMF cited recent progress on fiscal structural reforms
including restructuring public enterprises that it said would
support ongoing efforts at budget reform.
The IMF and European Union are offering a package of
financing totaling 78 billion euros over three years for
Portugal. So far, they have given the country high marks for its
reform efforts.
Amid tight austerity, the bailout is beginning to show
results. Portugal was able on Wednesday to sell 18-month
Treasury bills at auction, the longest-dated debt issued since
it was forced out of the bond market in March 2011.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik said Portugal will
have to keep up strong program implementation to win back market
confidence but said it appeared that targets for 2012's deficit
will be met.
"Good progress has been made on implementing policies under
the program and early signs indicate that the required economic
adjustment is taking place," Shafik said.
The IMF has set up an Extended Fund Facility arrangement for
Portugal, providing expedited access to funds, and said that so
far it has disbursed 18.56 billion euros from it.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
