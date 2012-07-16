WASHINGTON, July 16 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday approved a 1.48 billion euro ($1.81 billion) loan
disbursement to Portugal under the country's international
bailout and said it was important for Lisbon to maintain its
commitment to strong policies and reforms.
The IMF said Portugal's end-2012 fiscal target "remains
within reach" but cautioned that weaker revenues meant that
risks had increased that the country would miss the target.
It called for "requiring close monitoring of developments
and continued efforts to strengthen tax compliance".
($1 = 0.8170 euros)
