DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it was disbursing about 910 million euros to Portugal after completing a review of the nation's performance under its bailout program.
To date, the IMF said it has disbursed about 25.1 billion euros under a three-year economic program that aims to provide a total of about 26.9 billion euros to Portugal.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations