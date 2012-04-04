WASHINGTON, April 4 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday that it was releasing 5.17 billion euros
($6.78 billion) to Portugal under a program aimed at helping it
come to grips with its high budget deficits.
The IMF cited recent progress on fiscal structural reforms
including restructuring public enterprises that it said would
support ongoing efforts at budget reform.
The IMF and the European Union are offering a package of
financing totaling 78 billion euros over three years for
Portugal.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville)