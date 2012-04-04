WASHINGTON, April 4 The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it was releasing 5.17 billion euros ($6.78 billion) to Portugal under a program aimed at helping it come to grips with its high budget deficits.

The IMF cited recent progress on fiscal structural reforms including restructuring public enterprises that it said would support ongoing efforts at budget reform.

The IMF and the European Union are offering a package of financing totaling 78 billion euros over three years for Portugal. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting By Glenn Somerville)