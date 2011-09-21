Sept 21 The search for ways to prevent Europe's
debt crisis from infecting the rest of the world economy will
be the crucial topic at this week's meetings of global finance
chiefs in Washington.
Investors are spooked by splits within the European Union
over how much help to give heavily indebted nations struggling
to lower their budget deficits and whether banks need bigger
capital buffers against sovereign debt losses.
Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world
will pressure EU leaders to show they are determined to shore
up monetary union in the 17-nation euro zone and prevent what
the International Monetary Fund calls a "dangerous new phase"
in the debt crisis from spreading.
But the Washington meetings are an unlikely forum for
Europeans to announce a coordinated plan, partly because they
need a few more weeks to reach agreement.
Following is a look at the positions of major players as
they head into discussions in Washington between Thursday and
Sunday, first among the Group of 20 leading economies, then at
the broader IMF and World Bank, and then banker meetings on the
sidelines.
UNITED STATES
U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner worries that the worsening
euro zone debt crisis has spilled into Europe's banking system,
endangering a fragile global recovery.
The United States wants decisive action by EU leaders to
put in place a safety net large enough to backstop countries
and banks facing financing difficulties.
Geithner has suggested that the EU examine ways to leverage
its 440 billion euro bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Fund, which should have expanded powers in place by
month's end, to achieve surety and unequivocal backing to
euro-zone members and to their banks. A variety of mechanisms
could be used, including working with the European Central Bank
to provide guarantees against losses from sovereign debt.
Some EU finance ministers have given cool response, but
discussions are continuing within the EU on how best to
stabilize the banking system. Meanwhile, the emphasis is upon
implementing credible plans for reducing budget deficits.
The United States also wants China to contribute more to
balanced global growth by moving more rapidly from an
export-dominated economy toward one driven by domestic
consumption. For this it wants faster appreciation of China's
currency, which has strengthened 10 percent in real terms since
2010. [ID:nW1E7JU015].
For its part, the United States must explain its efforts to
put a medium-term plan in place to reduce its budget deficit in
face of virtual political gridlock over the speed and depth of
spending cuts required and whether to include tax increases.
EUROPEAN UNION
EU officials will provide an update on steps to boost the
financial defenses of the euro zone monetary union.
An IMF official said the EU is warming to Europe-wide bank
recapitalization. Along with several plans for leveraging the
EFSF, the EU is examining ways of issuing a common euro-zone
bond. These measures could give it a sizable emergency fund to
to bail out troubled countries or shore up banks, restoring
market confidence and restoring financial stability.
The IMF has said European banks face up to a 300 billion
euro exposure from declining values of euro-zone debt, which in
turn has hit their stock prices and increased their funding
costs. It says they should bolster their capital.
If the EU can agree to a credible plan for fashioning a
financial safety net to protect countries and the banking
system, it would go a long way to restoring investor confidence
while countries continue the longer term project of cutting
budget deficits to manageable levels.
But European officials have disagreed over whether their
banks need more capital. And a common euro bond faces major
legal hurdles after a German high court ruled that putting
German taxpayers on the hook for other countries would be
unconstitutional. The IMF also said that implementing a euro
bond before the EU has macro-economic and fiscal surveillance
measures in place would be premature.
The EU's broader proposal for improving the global economic
outlook relies on the traditional G7 recipe -- for fiscal
consolidation in both Europe and the United States, and for
emerging economies with large current account surpluses to
reorient growth from exports toward domestic consumption. For a
full story, click on [ID:nLDE78I058].