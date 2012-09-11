* Enough countries agree to increase quota
* U.S. still not behind full package
* Reforms unlikely to pass before October deadline
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday said member countries were moving closer to
authorizing voting reforms agreed to in 2010 to reflect a shift
in global power away from developed countries.
Emerging economies have been frustrated by the slow pace of
enacting changes at the global lender that would move China into
the third spot on the list of IMF voters and give more say to
countries like Brazil and Russia.
But it is unlikely member countries will meet their deadline
to sign off on the reforms before the October meeting of the IMF
and World Bank in Tokyo.
Following a board meeting to review progress, the IMF said
enough members had agreed to reforms that would double the
number of IMF quotas, or membership subscriptions. The quotas
determine how much each country contributes to the IMF and how
much it may borrow from it.
But some countries -- including the IMF's largest
shareholder, the United States -- have still not agreed to the
whole package of reforms, which also include changes in the
make-up of the IMF's 24-member board.
"I welcome the significant progress thus far toward
implementing these important quota and governance reforms, and
urge remaining countries to complete the necessary steps
quickly," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a
statement.
The final changes cannot go through without the support of
the United States, which holds 17.69 percent of the voting
power. But the U.S. Congress must approve the changes, as they
require additional funding for the IMF, and it is highly
unlikely to do so before the November presidential and
congressional elections.
As of Monday, 124 IMF member nations, with 73.4 percent of
quota shares, had agreed to their proposed quota increases,
meeting the 70 percent threshold required for acceptance.
But only 105 members, representing 66.14 percent of the
voting power, had authorized the changes to the IMF's board,
below the 85 percent required.