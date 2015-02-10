By Anna Yukhananov and Lidia Kelly
| WASHINGTON/MOSCOW
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW Feb 10 The IMF's board last
month discussed two options for moving forward on voting reforms
without the United States, including a proposal under which
Washington would lose its veto power at the global lender,
according to three sources familiar with the proposals.
The sources, who have seen an IMF staff paper laying out the
options, said the plan would ask the United States to
temporarily give up its controlling share of IMF votes, amid
growing frustration with U.S. foot-dragging on reforms meant to
give emerging markets more say at the institution.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington and Lidia Kelly in
Moscow; Additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in Istanbul;
Editing by James Dalgleish)