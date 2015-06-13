WASHINGTON, June 12 The International Monetary
Fund's board on Friday decided to postpone by three months its
decision on how to raise emerging countries' voting rights at
the institution, as it seeks to get past U.S. foot-dragging on
reforms.
The IMF's member countries agreed in 2010 to give more
voting power to countries like China and India, double the
fund's resources and reduce the dominance of Western Europe on
its 24-member board.
But the Obama administration, which supports the reforms,
has been unable to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass funding
changes necessary for the agreement. The United States can block
the IMF reforms because it holds a controlling share of votes.
To get around the United States, the IMF's board had
proposed several "interim" plans to raise the voting rights of
some emerging countries. They had set an end-June deadline to
decide on an approach.
But in a statement on Friday, the board said it had pushed
off its decision until the end of September and would implement
any changes by mid-December.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Eric Beech)