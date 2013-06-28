NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. dollar's share of
known reserves held by global central banks edged higher in the
first quarter, data from the International Monetary Fund showed
on Friday.
For the first time, the IMF broke down central bank holdings
in the Australian and Canadian dollars, which were previously
classified under "Other Currencies."
Central banks held US$98.66 billion in the Australian
currency globally as of the first quarter, or 1.63 percent of
allocated reserves. They held US$94.93 billion in Canadian
dollars, or 1.57 percent of known reserves.
The IMF also provided data on reserves held in these two
currencies in the previous quarter, with US$89.74 billion in the
Australian dollar, or 1.48 percent, and US$90.05 billion in the
Canadian dollar, also 1.48 percent.
U.S. dollar reserves rose to $3.76 trillion in the January
to March period, or 62.2 percent, from $3.73 trillion, or 61.2
percent in the previous quarter.
Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York, said the IMF data suggests "the
demise of the dollar has been exaggerated." He said the share
of reserves in the Australian and Canadian dollars is a bit less
than expected, which will leave investors guessing which other
currencies are in the "other" category.
Global reserves are assets of central banks held in
different currencies primarily used to back their liabilities.
Central banks have sometimes cooperated in buying and selling
official international reserves in order to influence exchange
rates.
Euro reserves fell to $1.43 trillion in the first quarter,
or 23.7 percent, the lowest percentage value since the second
quarter of 2004. In the prior quarter, euro reserves stood at
$1.47 trillion, or 24.2 percent.
Since 2009, the euro's share of reserve assets has been on a
declining path on concerns about the region's sovereign and
economic crisis. At its peak in 2009, the euro's share of
reserves reached just under 28 percent.
The yen's share fell to 3.9 percent in the first quarter
from 4.0 percent.
The Australian dollar fell 0.8 percent against the Canadian
dollar at C$0.9630 after the release of
IMF data.
Against the U.S. currency, the Australian dollar fell
1.2 percent to $0.9163. The greenback gained 0.5 percent to
C$1.0531.
Total global central bank reserves rose to a record of
$11.09 trillion in the first quarter, in which the Australian
and Canadian dollars each accounted for about 0.9 percent.
The Australian and Canadian dollars have been in demand
since the global financial crisis as relatively safe havens. The
Aussie in particular was highly desired given its yield.
The Australian dollar has gained about 30 percent against
the U.S. dollar since the end of 2008, while the Canadian dollar
is up 16 percent.
The move by the IMF is part of a wider review to provide
more transparency in global financial data. It is also a
reflection of a growing trend by central banks around the world
to diversify their holdings beyond the U.S. dollar, the euro and
the yen.
Allocated reserves fell to $6.05 trillion in the first
quarter, or 54.6 percent, from $6.08 trillion in the previous
period.
Unallocated reserves, or those not known and believed mostly
held by China, rose to $5.04 trillion in the first quarter from
$4.9 trillion in the previous period.