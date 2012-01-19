PARIS Jan 19 Two years after it requested
$500 billion to fight off a global slump, the International
Monetary Fund's call for a further $600 billion to limit the
fallout from Europe's debt crisis prompted supportive words from
Brussels on Thursday but no stampede in the rest of the world to
commit the cash.
The Washington-based IMF secured a predictably warm response
from the European Commission, the European Union's executive
body in Brussels, which urged the G20 economic powers to
deliver.
"We would warmly welcome contributions from G20 countries,"
said Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj.
"This would send a very clear signal to the market to
enhance the capacity of the IMF to fulfil its systemic
responsibilities to all its members."
The small Gulf state of Oman, whose central bank boss Hamood
Sangour al-Zadjali spoke to Reuters, pledged to chip in and to
even double its commitment, which by his own admission is
nonetheless "very small" next to that of big G20 countries.
Despite Oman's response and the words of encouragement from
Brussels, the initial reactions of major paymasters outside of
Europe were muted.
Japan and South Korea said they wanted to see decisive steps
from Europe to stem a crisis that spilled out of Greece almost
two years ago, rattling investor confidence and banks far more
widely.
China said the IMF should be able to count on the support of
G20 nations but stopped short of signalling any hard commitment
of its own to provide more money.
The reactions in Asia followed even cooler ones on Wednesday
from the Canada and above all the United States, which is every
bit as cash-strapped and indebted as Europe since the slump of
2008-09.
"We continue to believe that the IMF can play an important
role in Europe, but only as a supplement to Europe's own
efforts," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said. "The IMF cannot
substitute for a robust euro area firewall."
G20 officials meet in Mexico City on Thursday and Friday to
discuss IMF resources ahead of a late February meeting of G20
finance ministers.
The IMF is looking for $500 billion to beef up its lending
capacity from around $380 billion at the moment and, according
to IMF sources, would like another $100 billion to serve as a
"protection buffer".
Europe has already pledged to inject $200 billion but has
yet to detail who pays how much, after which another $300-400
billion is needed to meet the IMF's call.
Europe's debt crisis is widely seen as the biggest threat to
the global economy.
Many countries exhausted much of their financial firepower
fighting the global downturn in 2008 and in 2009, when a first
G20 pledge of $500 billion to the IMF was made. A fresh global
slump would raise fears more countries might need to be rescued
by the IMF.
U.S. help looks like the biggests starting snag in the quest
for new funds.
With a strained budget at home and an election looming, some
U.S. congressional Republicans have threatened to yank $100
billion in U.S. money to the IMF if the funds are used to bail
out euro zone countries.
The White House is unlikely to want to take the issue on as
President Barack Obama seeks re-election later this year.
"We have told our international partners that we have no
intention to seek additional resources for the IMF," a Treasury
spokeswoman said.
A similar if less strident message has emerged from other
key countries.
"Many countries want the Europeans to move ahead with tougher
and clearer measures, which at this moment translates to more
resources to its stability fund," a Brazilian government source
attending the G20 officials' meeting in Mexico said.
China, whose initial response came via the Foreign Ministry,
said Beijing stood by previous G20 commitments to ensure the IMF
has ample funds to cope with the financial crisis. It did not go
beyond that.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said it was not clear
European governments had done everything necessary to make sure
they could fund themselves at sustainable interest rates over
the next few years.
"If it makes sense to enhance the resources of the IMF, the
principal focus, it would seem, should be on dealing with
fallout of the European crisis for innocent bystanders," he told
a news briefing in Ottawa.
Japan stands ready to support the IMF fund raising drive but
it wants to see strong efforts by European countries to resolve
the crisis first, a senior government source said in Tokyo.
South Korea is also pressing for discussions first about
Europe's contribution and for it to agree on additional
measures, another source connected to the process said. European
nations have argued that they have done enough and were calling
for more IMF resources now.
"If, with the parallel discussion, we can achieve extra
measures from the Europeans and afterwards agree on promises of
additional resources for the IMF from non-European countries in
the G20, I think it would be a good result," the source said.
