* Japan wants to see strong efforts by Europe on debt crisis
* Japan has made no commitment on IMF's new fund-raising
plan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan stands ready to
provide bilateral loans to the IMF to back Europe's efforts to
contain its debt crisis, but wants to see strong efforts by
European countries themselves to resolve the issue, a senior
government official told Reuters.
"We are now starting discussing IMF resources at the board
of the IMF and in the G20 meetings ... of course Japan has not
made any commitment regarding a contribution to the IMF," the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said when asked
about the IMF's plan to raise funds to deal with fallout from
the euro zone debt crisis.
"We are prepared to support Europe's efforts to stabilise
markets, including through our bilateral loans to the IMF, based
on strong efforts by European countries themselves, which means
via the EFSF and ESM and others, and in collaboration with other
G20 countries and other countries" the official said.
The official was referring to the euro zone's rescue fund
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and its
permanent successor the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to
be introduced a year ahead of schedule in mid-2012.
The official stopped short of saying how European countries
should mobilise their resources.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the European debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks
from the United States and other countries.
IMF sources, present at an IMF board meeting on the issue on
Tuesday, said the Fund was seeking to raise up to $600 billion
to meet those potential financing needs. Of that, $500 billion
would be for lending and $100 billion would be a "protection
buffer".
An IMF spokesman confirmed it was seeking to raise up to
$500 billion in additional lending resources. He said that
amount included a European commitment to inject $200 billion
into IMF resources.
"I don't know how they or we can mobilise as much as $300
billion beside European countries," the Japanese official said.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)