May 10 (IFR) - It is increasingly likely that Greece will
become the first sovereign ever to choose to restructure debt
owed to the IMF - putting in question for the first time the
IMF's status as an unchallengeable preferred creditor when it
comes to sovereign debt.
People involved in Greece's efforts to get its finances into
sustainable shape, and to eventually return to the bond market,
believe that a restructuring of debt owed by the country to the
Fund is all but inevitable as part of the so-called official
sector involvement (OSI) that would also see Greece restructure
debt owed to fellow eurozone members and the European Financial
Stability Facility.
"[Europe will not allow its debt to be restructured] unless
the IMF joins and goes along with them," said one lawyer
involved in debt talks in Athens. " will say that US
taxpayers, as largest IMF shareholders, should not be paid out
whilst the European taxpayers suffer."
"This is the tragedy of Strauss-Kahn's decision to allow
Europeans only to do two-thirds of funding," the lawyer said,
referring to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the IMF's managing director
at the time the Greek bailout was agreed. "That's why the
preferential creditor status for the IMF is now at risk."
Lee Buchheit, the doyen of international sovereign
restructuring specialists, declined to comment specifically on
Greece, for which he is working as an adviser, but acknowledged
that significant OSI for indebted European countries was now a
matter of when, not if.
"The obvious consequence of the official sector's decision
to lend bailout countries the full amount needed to repay their
private creditors in full is that the debt restructuring, when
it comes, must bite those official sector lenders," he said.
PRECEDENT SET
Following last year's exchange of 200bn Greek sovereign
bonds for new discounted longer-term paper, as well as a 32bn
buyback, private sector debt now accounts for just 10% of
Greece's overall liabilities. These stood at 300bn at the end
of last year, or 156% of Greece's GDP.
"The only thing standing between Greece and regaining market
access is the debt of the official sector," said the lawyer.
"After buying back private sector bonds, official sector
restructuring is the only option left."
Some forms of OSI have already started across Europe. As
part of its revised bailout, Greece has already extracted easier
terms for its outstanding bilateral loans to its eurozone
partners. This year both Ireland and Portugal have managed to
revise the terms of their EFSF and other loans.
"OSI is already here. The maturities of official sector
loans have been extended and interest rates substantially
reduced. Even the Irish promissory note has been extended for 40
years," said Buchheit.
"There is certainly precedent for OSI," said Gabriel Sterne,
chief economist at agency broker Exotix, and former senior
economist at the IMF. "To my mind they already did it when they
reduced the interest rates on the official sector loans in
November last year. They just didn't do enough."
The IMF has thus far remained resolute that its loans to
Greece's bailout cannot be revised. But with US$28bn outstanding
to Greece - 16 times the country's IMF quota - that position is
now viewed as unsustainable, especially if Greece wants to
return to the bond markets.
"A return to genuine market access will require these
countries to make themselves presentable to the market," said
Buchheit. "With huge debt stocks, now owed mainly to official
sector lenders, hanging over their heads, it may be difficult to
make that case. The options for the debtor countries? Reduce or
stretch out the official sector debts - or remain wards of the
official sector for an indefinite period."
BOND RETURN
It is against this background that Greece's finance minister
Yannis Stournaras told Greek television on Thursday that the
country plans to return to the capital markets by the end of
next year.
With Greece's 10-year yields dropping below 10% last week,
having been over 30% just 12 months before, bankers in
discussion with the country believe a near-term return to the
markets is a reality.
"I see no reason that Greece could not return to the market
next year if the macro environment holds up and they continue to
deliver on the Troika programme," said Hakan Wohlin, global head
of debt origination at Deutsche Bank, which advised on Greece's
private sector debt restructuring last year.
Wohlin refused to comment on the possibility of OSI.
Last week IMF communications director Gerry Rice said: "We
do not envision any new OSI discussions at this juncture. But
our projections show that further debt relief will be needed for
Europe to meet its commitment to reduce Greek debt significantly
to a sustainable level.
"Greece's European partners have said they expect to review
the country's case by the end of this year. They have not
specified how the debt relief would be provided, if needed, but
there are various options, including more generous terms on
loans or outright transfers."
The Greek finance ministry did not immediately respond to
calls seeking comment.