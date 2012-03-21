BRIEF-GIMV net cash position at end of 9 months at 328.9 mln euros
Feb 23 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
WASHINGTON, March 21 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a 500 million euro ($662 million) loan disbursement to Romania under an IMF financing arrangement agreed with the country last year.
The IMF said while growth in Romania had resumed after a two-year decline and inflation was at historic lows, economic prospects in 2012 were being weighed by the euro zone debt crisis.
"Continued commitment to the economic reform agenda is crucial to help withstand current uncertainties and increase potential growth," IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik said in a statement. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)
* Fy rental income 36.4 million Swedish crowns ($4 million)versus 21.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV