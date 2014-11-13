WASHINGTON Nov 13 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday welcomed Russia's move to float the rouble, but
warned it would not be enough to cushion the country's
oil-dependent economy from the impact of falling crude prices.
IMF spokesman Bill Murray said the decision by Russia's
central bank to let the currency float this week should enhance
its ability to control inflation, and help the Russian economy
adjust to outside shocks.
"But depreciation cannot fully insulate the economy to the
effects of lower oil prices, and overall economic growth will
likely ease further," Murray said.
"In addition, the current account and fiscal position will
weaken, but the buffers remain substantial," he added.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)