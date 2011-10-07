* Emerging Europe must strengthen defences against euro zone
crisis
* Reiterates IMF can't buy Spanish, Italian bonds
* EFSF deployment can boost confidence
* ECB should cut rates, BoE quantitative easing appropriate
(Wraps stories)
By Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh
MOSCOW, Oct 7 The International Monetary Fund is
worried that contagion from the euro zone debt crisis could hit
eastern Europe hard, and the region should take strong action to
shield itself, a senior Fund official said on Friday.
"The number one priority would be to see these countries
more resilient, more robust," the head of the IMF's European
department, Antonio Borges, told a news briefing in Moscow.
Emerging economies like Russia have suffered accelerating
capital flight and steep losses on financial markets since the
global economic outlook soured in August and Europe's sovereign
debt crisis took a turn for the worse.
Some capital flight has been attributed to a withdrawal of
funds from the eastern European subsidiaries of western banks as
they seek to manage their exposure to the sovereign debt of
Greece, which is at risk of default.
"We're especially focused on financial spillovers because if
there are further problems in the financial sector in western
Europe that will certainly have repercussions in emerging
Europe," said Borges.
Russia does not borrow from the IMF. It received an IMF loan
before defaulting on its domestic debts in 1998 and has gone on
to reduce its sovereign debt to 10 percent of gross domestic
product and accumulate over $500 billion in reserves.
Borges made waves in Brussels this week when he said the IMF
might buy Spanish and Italian sovereign bonds as part of crisis
management efforts. He later clarified his remarks, saying the
IMF could lend to governments but could not buy their bonds in
the market.
"The IMF is not in a position to buy on the bond market. We
will however do our best to restore confidence in the banks in
Spain and Italy," Borges told reporters.
He said the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), a
bailout fund set up by the euro zone member states, could boost
confidence if properly deployed.
The EFSF "can have a very big impact", Borges said, adding:
"The IMF will do everything in its power to achieve this as
well, but the possibility of intervening on the market today is
not in our mandate."
"The EFSF is now being increased -- we think this is very
appropriate and we don't think that there is much scope for a
further increase, especially in the short term. The question is
how these resources can be used effectively."
Euro zone leaders agreed in July to increase the EFSF's
effective lending capacity to its full volume of 440 billion
euros ($590 billion). Parliaments of most countries in the
currency union have approved the move.
Borges said no talks were under way with Russia or any other
country outside the euro zone to contribute directly to the
EFSF, but Russia and others would be welcome to invest in bonds
issued by the EFSF.
Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin told Reuters last
month that Russia would be interested in buying EFSF bonds.
ECB SHOULD EASE
The IMF sees room for the European Central Bank to lower
interest rates and considers inflation expectations in the euro
zone to be well anchored, Borges told the news conference.
"We would hope, and this is the market expectation, that
interest rates would come down, basically because there is
little fear of inflation," Borges said after the ECB held
interest rates on Thursday and launched fresh liquidity measures
to aid banks.
"Given the risks with respect to growth we think that lower
interest rates may be appropriate."
He also said that the Fund was happy with the announcement
by the Bank of England on Thursday that it will launch a new
round of quantitative easing to shield Britain's economy from
the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
Borges described the announcement of 75 billion pounds
($115 billion) in government bond purchases as "appropriate" but
added that he did not think further action was necessary.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
($1 = 0.650 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)