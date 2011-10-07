MOSCOW Oct 7 The International Monetary Fund sees room for the European Central Bank to lower interest rates and considers inflation expectations in the euro zone to be well anchored, the head of the IMF's European department, Antonio Borges, said on Friday.

"We feel that in the euro zone there's a possibility for lower rates," Borges told a news conference in Moscow after the ECB held interest rates on Thursday but launched fresh liquidity measures to support struggling banks.

Borges said that inflation expectations were now "very well anchored" in the euro zone.

The IMF, he said, is worried about the spillover effects of the euro zone debt situation on emerging markets in eastern Europe. The number one priority for the region is to become more resilient to the impact of the euro zone's debt problems.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Douglas Busvine)