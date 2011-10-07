MOSCOW Oct 7 The International Monetary Fund
sees room for the European Central Bank to lower interest rates
and considers inflation expectations in the euro zone to be well
anchored, the head of the IMF's European department, Antonio
Borges, said on Friday.
"We feel that in the euro zone there's a possibility for
lower rates," Borges told a news conference in Moscow after the
ECB held interest rates on Thursday but launched fresh liquidity
measures to support struggling banks.
Borges said that inflation expectations were now "very well
anchored" in the euro zone.
The IMF, he said, is worried about the spillover effects of
the euro zone debt situation on emerging markets in eastern
Europe. The number one priority for the region is to become more
resilient to the impact of the euro zone's debt problems.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Douglas Busvine)