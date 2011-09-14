WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged Russia to extend its monetary policy tightening to contain inflation and forecast growth would hit 4.8 percent before slowing to 4.5 percent next year.

"Most (IMF) directors saw a need for a continued tightening of monetary policy this year to bring inflation down toward a medium-term rate of 3-5 percent," the IMF said in its review of Russia's economy.

Highlighting some divisions over monetary policy, a few IMF directors urged a "more cautious approach to further tightening given the still negative output gap and easing food prices."