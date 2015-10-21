MOSCOW Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) thinks the Russian central bank should not rush into cutting rates before it curbs inflationary expectations, the IMF Russia head, Gabriel Di Bella, said on Wednesday.

"It's very important that the central bank does not rush into decreasing rates before actually making sure that expectations around inflation are anchored," he told a briefing.

