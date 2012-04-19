DUBAI, April 19 Stricter regulation and
supervision of Saudi Arabia's banks' large loan exposures to big
corporate groups are necessary despite decent overall
capitalisation, the International Monetary Fund said late on
Wednesday.
Lenders in the world's top oil exporter are able to
withstand severe temporary shocks, with the aggregate solvency
ratio remaining above 8 percent for most scenarios, the IMF said
in a study.
"However, the system could be vulnerable to a prolonged and
deep oil price decline, especially if it were accompanied by a
slowdown in domestic economic activity," IMF staff said in the
report.
"Although this would leave the banking system insolvent, the
cost of recapitalization would be modest in macroeconomic
terms," it said.
A concern cited by the IMF was bank lending to large
corporate groups prominent in the Saudi economy.
"This calls for stronger regulation and supervision of large
exposures and related party lending," the Fund said.
It recommends that large exposures of up to 50 percent of
banks' own funds should be no longer allowed capping it at, for
example, 25 percent. One such exposure currently stands at 38
percent of capital, the IMF said without giving details.
The main impact of the 2008 global credit crunch on the
Saudi financial system came through banks' exposure to defaults
by two large family conglomerates in 2009, which caused
widespread bank losses.
That, the Fund said, highlighted the need for more
transparency and disclosure by conglomerates and stricter
accountability for auditors.
Non-listed corporations, including the two conglomerates
that defaulted, are estimated to receive about 50 percent of
corporate credit but they publicly do not release any data, the
report said.
A strong supervision of bank lending to Saudi Arabia's small
and medium size firms (SMEs) would be crucial as expansion of
housing finance and SME lending advances, it added.
Saudi Arabia's heavy dependency on oil has risen since
announcing last year fiscal packages worth a combined $110
billion, or 19 percent of gross domestic product, in response to
a wave of social unrest in the Middle East and North Africa.
The kingdom's non-oil primary deficit was expected to reach
81 percent of non-oil GDP last year, up from 40 percent in 2004,
while the price of crude needed to balance the government budget
is projected to rise to $98 per barrel by 2016 from an estimated
$80 in 2011, the report said.
Oil prices tumbled by 76 percent in 2008 following the
global financial crisis. Such a scenario does not seem to be on
the cards now with industry analysts polled by Reuters in March
expecting Brent crude to float between $95 and $127 per barrel
this year compared to around $118 now.
One of the shock scenarios the IMF considered was if crude
prices fell to $40 per barrel, their inflation-adjusted average
between 1960 and 2010, and the economy stagnated.
If that was to last for five years, the Saudi banking system
would become insolvent with the aggregate capital adequacy ratio
declining to -1.9 percent, which would require new capital of
about 6.6 percent of GDP to re-establish the 8 percent minimum.
