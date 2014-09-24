* Big infrastructure projects pushing up spending
* Foreign aid has become significant cost post-Arab Spring
* Government deposits at SAMA could halve by 2019
* Says Saudi officials broadly agree with projections
* But little room for fiscal reforms at present
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Sept 24 Saudi Arabia's state finances
could fall into the red next year and the country could start
running down its huge foreign reserves if it does not rein in
the growth of government spending, the International Monetary
Fund said.
The IMF has been urging the world's top oil exporter to
moderate its rapid spending growth for years - warnings which
have been publicly dismissed by Saudi officials as alarmist.
But an IMF report released this week, following annual
consultations with the government, painted the most ominous
picture yet of looming financial pressures on the kingdom.
The government has launched huge and costly infrastructure
projects, while falling oil prices threaten to shrink state
revenues. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is spending heavily on aid to
other Arab countries in order to maintain geopolitical stability
in the region.
The wealthy kingdom could easily handle any one of those
pressures, but the IMF report suggested that even Saudi Arabia's
oil wealth might not be enough to cope with all of them at once.
The government may post a budget deficit of 1.4 percent of
gross domestic product in 2015 instead of the 4.0 percent
surplus which the IMF forecast as recently as April, the report
said.
Previously, the IMF had predicted Saudi Arabia would fall
into deficit only in 2018. Its latest report said the fiscal
shortfall was likely to widen to as much as 7.4 percent of GDP
in 2019. Riyadh last posted a budget deficit in 2009, when oil
prices briefly plunged because of the global financial crisis.
"The fiscal consolidation that (IMF) staff had expected to
take place in 2013 did not materialise, and it is important that
the government now moves ahead and implements fiscal
adjustment," the IMF said.
"An adjustment that reduces the non-oil fiscal deficit by
about 3 percent of non-oil GDP a year during 2014-19 relative to
the 2013 budget outcome would ensure that government deposits
remain sufficient to manage a large drop in oil prices."
SPENDING
State spending has soared over the last few years as the
government has spent more on welfare to ensure social peace in
the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings. Since 2010, annual
spending has risen 52 percent to 994.7 billion riyals ($265.2
billion) in 2013.
The government is now embarking on infrastructure projects
that will boost spending further. In 2014-2018, capital
expenditure is projected to rise above 16 percent of GDP from 11
percent in 2012 because of railway construction and other
projects in big cities, while housing loan disbursements are
likely to reach up to 25 billion riyals a year, the IMF
estimated.
This could erode the reserves which the government has built
up at the central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
(SAMA), during the past several years of high oil prices, the
report warned.
"Government deposits at SAMA are projected to drop by about
55 percent between 2013 and 2019 and in 2019 would be sufficient
to cover six and a half months of spending," the IMF said. Its
report implied that the deposits would sink by roughly 896.5
billion riyals by 2019 from 1.6 trillion riyals in 2013.
The central bank usually invests government deposits in
foreign assets such as U.S. Treasuries because of the country's
currency peg to the dollar. So if Riyadh wants to draw on its
deposits, this is likely to involve selling foreign securities.
SAMA's net foreign assets are projected to rise to $768.5
billion in 2014 from $716.7 billion last year, the IMF said.
Because of rising state spending, the oil price which the
government needs to balance its budget has risen to $89 a barrel
in 2013 from $78 in 2012, the IMF said. But oil prices have been
moving adversely for Saudi Arabia in the last few months and the
IMF thinks - contrary to the public forecasts of Saudi officials
- that the downtrend may continue.
The report predicted the country would sell its crude oil
for $101.6 per barrel in 2015 but only $91.8 in 2019.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's foreign aid commitments have
become a significant cost. It pledged $22.7 billion in financial
assistance between January 2011 and April 2014 and disbursed
$10.9 billion of that amount, mostly to Egypt, the report
showed. There have been other pledges since then; in August,
King Abdullah granted the Lebanese army $1 billion to help it
battle militants.
The IMF expects a budget surplus of 2.5 percent of GDP in
2014 but some economists think the aid commitments could push
the government into the red as soon as this year.
"It is in particular the financial aid that is going to push
the budget into deficit this year," said Fahad Alturki, head of
research at Jadwa Investment in Riyadh.
DEFICIT
Running deficits would not be disastrous for the government;
economists believe that in addition to using its reserves, it
could easily borrow money from the markets, as most other
governments around the world do. State debt fell to a mere 2.7
percent of GDP in 2013, one of the lowest levels in the world.
However, the IMF recommended that Saudi authorities reduce
the public wage bill by identifying public sector jobs that
could be abolished when they became vacant.
"In addition, with capital spending projects making up a
large part of fiscal spending, a careful prioritisation of these
projects would help identify any that could be delayed or
cancelled, and a review of project processes could yield cost
savings," it said.
On the revenue side, Riyadh should consider imposing a tax
on high-end property or vacant land, increasing fees and charges
for government services, and raising ultra-low energy prices,
the report said. The OPEC member has developed few sources of
budget income beyond crude oil exports.
During the consultations, Saudi authorities broadly agreed
with the IMF's fiscal projections, but saw limited scope for
fiscal consolidation at present, the IMF said.
"The authorities also saw little scope to raise additional
revenues at present, although over the medium term when
alternate modes of transportation become available, increases in
energy prices could be considered," it said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)