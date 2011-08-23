DUBAI Aug 23 Saudi Arabia's near-term economic
outlook is favourable but the OPEC member should carefully
monitor possible inflationary pressures following a recent
increase in social spending, the International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday.
The fund revised down its forecast for Saudi Arabia's fiscal
surplus to 9.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, from
12.8 percent seen in April, it said after concluding its annual
consultation with the kingdom.
The forecast for the 2011 current account surplus of the
world's No.1 oil exporter was revised up to 20.1 percent of GDP,
from a previous 19.8 percent.
