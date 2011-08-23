(Adds details, IMF quotes, background)

* IMF says near-term economic outlook favourable

* Keeps 2011 GDP, inflation forecasts unchanged

* Cuts fiscal surplus forecast to 9.3 pct of GDP

By Martina Fuchs

DUBAI, Aug 23 Saudi Arabia must keep a close eye on inflationary pressures following a planned increase in social spending, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, adding that the near-term economic outlook for the OPEC member was favourable.

Concerned by the political upheaval across the region, Saudi Arabia plans to spend an estimated $130 billion -- nearly 30 percent of its annual economic output -- on projects including building new homes and hospitals to ease social tensions.

The IMF said that in view of that spending Saudi authorities should "carefully monitor possible inflationary pressures", and it encouraged "the proactive use of fiscal policy, supported by available monetary policy instruments, if needed."

"Over the medium term, policy priorities should focus on maintaining fiscal sustainability, securing broad-based growth and fostering job creation," it added after concluding its annual consultation with the kingdom on July 18.

The global lender left its Saudi gross domestic product growth and inflation forecasts for 2011 unchanged at 6.5 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.

The kingdom, which pegs its riyal currency to the U.S. dollar, saw only a number of small protests earlier this year, mainly in its oil-producing Eastern Province.

Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said in May that Saudi Arabia was likely to overspend its budget by up to 15 percent this year due to spending on construction and job-creation measures.

Annual inflation in the kingdom edged up to 4.9 percent in July, from 4.7 percent in June, on rising prices of food, products and services, while monthly price growth was the fastest since early 2008, data showed.

The central bank said last week it expects inflationary pressures in the biggest Arab economy to continue at a moderate level in the third-quarter of this year.

The IMF cut its forecast for Saudi Arabia's fiscal surplus to 9.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, from 12.8 percent seen in April, it also said on Tuesday.

The forecast for the 2011 current account surplus of the world's No.1 oil exporter was revised up to 20.1 percent of GDP, from a previous 19.8 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters in June expected average inflation in the country to reach 5.6 percent in 2011 and economic growth of 5.7 percent.