WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Involving private bond holders should become an integral part of getting debt-strained countries back on track, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.

"The challenge to bring crisis-hit countries back on track must not be left to taxpayers alone," Schaeuble said in a speech at an IIF conference at the IMF annual meeting.

"The way governments will handle the burden-sharing between its financial institutions and its citizens will determine financial markets' stability and western democracies' legitimacy with their citizens for years to come."

"It is for these reasons that adequate private sector involvement (PSI) has to become an integral part of our efforts to assist countries in adjusting their economic policies."

Schaeuble's comments mark a major shift from the euro zone's previous statements that this year's decision to involve private bond holders in Greece's debt restructuring was a special case.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)