WASHINGTON Nov 11 The IMF said on Friday its board met late last month to discuss the possibility of bringing new currencies into a basket that makes up its so-called Special Drawing Rights but no decisions were taken.

The International Monetary Fund's board considered options for broadening the basket to include currencies such as the Chinese yuan. Such changes would be a way to reform the international monetary system and recognize the growing role of emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil.

The SDR is currently composed of the U.S. dollar, British sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.

Among the drawbacks is that the yuan is not considered freely traded and China's capital markets are largely closed, and therefore it does not qualify under the SDR basket's current criteria as "freely usable."

One option the board discussed is to replace that criteria, although it emphasized it was important to safeguard the SDR as a reserve currency.

"(IMF) directors were open to exploring alternatives to the 'freely usable' criterion, " the IMF said, adding, "(IMF) directors stressed that the bar for SDR basket inclusion should not be lowered."

The IMF board said the size of the SDR basket should remain "relatively small to avoid adding undue costs and complexity for SDR users".

The SDR, which is the IMF's unit of account, is not a currency and is only used as a reserve asset by central banks. It is not available to the private sector.

"While a few directors saw merit in considering shadow baskets to capture the implications of potential SDR basket enlargement, some others noted that such an approach could be technically challenging and may confuse SDR users," the IMF said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Andrea Ricci)