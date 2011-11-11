* China's yuan, Brazil's real could enter SDR basket
* SDR basket now includes U.S. dollar, sterling, yen, euro
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 The International Monetary
Fund will release new criteria for currencies to enter its
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket by the end of November, a
possible step to including Brazil's real BRBY and China's
yuan CNY=, Brazil's O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported
on Friday.
Their inclusion would be important to Brazil and China
because the SDRs are a basket of currencies most global trade
is settled in -- U.S. dollars, euros, Japanese yen and
sterling.
"There's already been a view for a while that the basket
needs to be broadened at some point and that currencies from
emerging markets would be the most logical candidates for
inclusion," the newspaper quoted an unidentified, high-level
IMF source as saying.
"The publication of the criteria won't automatically mean
this or that currency is included or excluded, but will just
clarify what requirements a currency will have to meet for
inclusion," the source added.
A representative of the IMF was not immediately available
for comment.
Brazil and China are part of the powerhouse BRICS group of
emerging markets, also comprising Russia, India and South
Africa.
As many developed economies have faltered -- the U.S.
recovery remains fragile, and a two-year-old sovereign debt
crisis could threaten the 17-nation euro zone's existence --
those emerging markets are assuming increasing prominence.
The largest economies in Latin America and Asia,
respectively, both Brazil and China have made clear they want
greater representation at the IMF to reflect their greater
clout on the world stage.
The SDR is not a currency. It can be held and used by
member countries, the IMF and certain designated entities
called "prescribed holders."
SDRs can be traded for one of the "freely usable"
currencies through voluntary trading arrangements among
official SDR holders, and there is also a backstop system to
ensure the liquidity of the SDR for countries with balance of
payments needs.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Padraic Cassidy)