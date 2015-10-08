LIMA, Oct 8 (IFR) - Seychelles is committed to reducing its debt levels and sees no need to raise funds in the international capital markets for the time being, the country's finance minister told IFR on Thursday.

"We don't need to do a new bond at this stage," Finance Minister Jean-Paul Adam said in an interview on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Lima.

"Our economy is robust enough that there is no necessity for us to go to the capital markets."

The 115-island archipelago will rely on budget surpluses and concessional lending from multilaterals to finance investments in its electricity and water networks, as it seeks to bring its debt-to-GDP ratio below 50% by 2018.

Thanks to debt restructurings and prudent fiscal management Seychelles has staged an impressive turnaround since its 2008 default, when its debt-to-GDP ratio reached 177% - the highest in the world at the time.

"We are cutting our coat according to our cloth," said Adam. "(Prior to the default) we were trying to finance our infrastructure from commercial debt and that was not affordable."

Economic growth in the Seychelles is expected to remain steady at 4% this year thanks to a 19% surge in tourist arrivals. The government now expects to close 2015 with a 4% budget surplus and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 63%, said Adam. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)