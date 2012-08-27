WASHINGTON Aug 27 Singapore's economy is softening again on the back of weaker global demand and increased international financial strains due to the European debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

"Under the benign global baseline scenario, growth is forecast to soften this year to just below 3 percent, with a moderate increase in 2013," the IMF said in its annual review of Singapore's economy. It said inflation would likely remain under pressure.

The IMF said Singapore had ample policy room and other protective measures to deal with the effects of a slowing economy. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)