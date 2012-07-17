BRATISLAVA, July 17 Slovakia needs further
fiscal adjustment and structural reforms to mitigate renewed
severe strains in Europe threatening the country's recovery, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
The IMF said in its annual staff report -- of which some
conclusions were already published in May -- that the country's
banking system was sound, but risks related to real-estate
lending called for a continued supervisory vigilance.
"Further fiscal adjustment, heightened oversight of the
financial sector, and stepped up structural reforms remain
essential to mitigate downside risks and bolster growth
prospects," the IMF said.
It said a better-functioning labor market and better
business climate would boost employment and attract private
investment, promoting more inclusive and vibrant growth, seen
accelerating to 3.3 percent next year from 2.6 percent seen in
2012.
(Reporting by Martin Santa)