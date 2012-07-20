CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise, bonds ease as inflation rises
* Higher copper price, company earnings help Polish shares * Bonds ease, Polish 10-year paper leads yield rise * Polish CPI above forecasts, central bankers say no worry (Adds Polish inflation figures, dealer and analyst comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 13 Central European stocks mostly firmed on Monday, led by Warsaw's bluechip index which set a 17-month high on the back of higher copper prices and strong company earnings. The regional trend was in line w