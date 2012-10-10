Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
MADRID Oct 10 The International Monetary Fund's financial councelor said on Wednesday it was up to the Spanish government to request international aid for its finances while adding that the organisation would welcome such a step.
"The government will have to decide whether to request the ECB's mechanism. It's up to the government and we would welcome any decision to take it. If not, we understand they must have their reasons," Jose Vinals said in interview with radio station Cadena Ser.
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.