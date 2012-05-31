WASHINGTON May 31 The International Monetary
Fund is not in talks with Spain on possible financial assistance
and annual economic discussions between the IMF and Spanish
authorities will take place on June 4, an IMF spokesman said on
Thursday.
Spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde will meet Spain's Deputy Prime
Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria for talks later on Thursday.
"The IMF is not drawing up plans that involve financial
assistance for Spain nor has Spain requested any financial
support from the IMF," Rice told reporters, declining to comment
on recent comments by the European Commission about shoring up
Spain's troubled Spanish banks.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)