WASHINGTON Oct 24 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it will wait until Spain's conservative leader forms a new cabinet before completing its annual review of the country's economic policies.

The move follows a decision on Sunday by Spain's center-left Socialists to end a political deadlock by agreeing to abstain in a looming confidence vote, clearing the way for Mariano Rajoy's People's Party to form a new minority government.

Spain has been stuck in political limbo following national elections in December and June that left no single party with a majority, paralyzing institutions and threatening to derail an economic recovery.

An IMF spokesman said in a statement that the Fund's recent mission to Madrid had "very productive discussions" with Spanish authorities, but would wait to consult with the new cabinet before releasing its results.

"We look forward to continuing these discussions when a new cabinet is in place and plan to issue at that stage a concluding statement with our preliminary findings," the spokesman added. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)