WASHINGTON May 31 The head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Thursday she held "very productive" talks
with Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria
and had not received a request from the Spanish authorities for
IMF financial support.
In a statement after the talks, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde denied a news report that said the IMF was
preparing financial assistance to Spain.
"There is no such plan. We have not received any request to
that effect and we are not doing any work in relation to any
financial support," she said.
