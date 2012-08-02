WASHINGTON Aug 2 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday called for a "policy game changer" in the euro
zone to arrest the spread of the debt crisis it now says is
clearly engulfing the entire currency bloc and its smaller
neighbors.
An IMF spillover report that looks at how the economic
policies of the so-called systemic five economies - the United
States, China, euro zone, Japan and the United Kingdom - affect
each other and the rest of the world said the euro area crisis
was by far the biggest concern weighing on policymakers' minds.
The IMF said it had consulted 35 countries for the report
including select number of emerging economies Brazil, Czech
Republic, India, South Africa, Turkey, Russia, South Korea,
Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.
"Despite progress in the face of constraints, the sense is
that not enough has been done to stop the spread of stresses and
attenuate fiscal-growth-banking feedback loops," the IMF said of
the euro zone's policy actions so far.
In a worst-case scenario simulated by the IMF, it found that
euro zone output could be cut by five percentage points if
policymakers did not act and the euro zone crisis worsened.
If the euro zone crisis intensified, the IMF estimated that
the impact to the world's poorest countries would be somewhere
between mild to severe, and could push up their external
financing needs by some $27 billion by the end of 2013.
But the IMF said the euro zone was not the only global
worry.
Weighing possible spillovers elsewhere, the IMF also said
the United States must remove the threat of a so-called "fiscal
cliff" in 2013, with $4 trillion worth of expiring tax cuts and
automatic government spending reductions next year, and not
enough fiscal adjustments over the medium term.
Most analysts believe that Congress will not act until after
the congressional and presidential elections in November.
Of China, the IMF said there was a concern that slower
investment, while necessary to rebalance demand to consumption,
would hit trade partners and world prices. A one percentage
point cut in Chinese investment growth would have a large impact
on its Asian suppliers, while effects on Japan and Germany would
also not be trivial, it added.
High public debt in Japan makes it vulnerable to an abrupt
shift in market sentiments, while the United Kingdom should take
further steps to fortify its financial system and underpin
confidence in banks, the IMF said.
Ranjit Teja, the report's lead economist, said emerging
economies had complained that easy monetary policy in the United
States, Europe and Japan had created a surge in capital inflows,
higher commodity prices and raised the risk of asset bubbles.
Teja said the impact of monetary easing measures was not
clear-cut but it did not mean that emerging economies have not
been affected.
