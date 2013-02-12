BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
COLOMBO Feb 12 Sri Lanka has decided not to pursue a new loan from the International Monetary Fund as the global lender has indicated it may not be in a position to consider budget support to country, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The central bank said the IMF had indicated that Sri Lanka does not warrant unconventional and exceptional financial support in light of recent improvements in its fiscal situation.
"Sri Lankan authorities have decided not to pursue a new programme with the IMF, but to continue maintaining the close relationship with the Fund under standard consultation processes similar to many other member countries," the bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.