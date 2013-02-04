WASHINGTON Feb 4 Financial stability should
become a core central banking objective alongside monetary
policy, although potential conflicts between the two functions
might require some institutional re-design, the IMF said on
Monday.
The International Monetary Fund in a study noted that
although central banks had delivered low inflation, they had
failed to prevent the devastating global financial crisis of
2008-2009.
As a result, the IMF said new tools were needed to prevent
excessive risk-taking, and it said central banks may be
best-placed to take on these tasks, although monetary policy
should stay primarily focused on price and output stability.
"The interaction between monetary and macroprudential
policies has implications for institutional design. Policy
coordination can improve outcomes, making it advantageous to
assign both policies to the central bank," the IMF wrote.
The crisis sparked a push for widespread financial reform,
led by the Group of 20 of advanced and emerging economies.
But harnessing monetary policy to the goal of financial
stability is controversial in central banking circles, where the
consensus that policymakers should concentrate on inflation and
growth has been strained by the lessons of the crisis.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair, Janet Yellen, in a
speech early last month, said financial stability was essential
to sustained economic growth and prosperity. That connection is
implied by the U.S. central bank's dual mandate of supporting
full employment along with low and stable prices.
Other Fed officials have questioned whether monetary policy
was the right tool to safeguard financial stability.
The IMF agreed there may be side-effects from using monetary
policy for macroprudential goals, and policies face many
constraints. But it said that the existence of macroprudential
policies could enhance monetary policy credibility.
"Well-calibrated and clearly communicated macroprudential
policies can contain risks ... and help buffer shocks, and
thereby ease the conduct of monetary policy during periods of
financial stress," the study said.