WASHINGTON Aug 29 Former IMF chief Dominique
Strauss-Kahn apologized to the institution's staff in his first
return visit since charges of sexual assault against him were
dropped last week. He was greeted with warm applause.
Strauss-Kahn, who was with his wife French TV personality
wife Anne Sinclair, drove himself to the headquarters of the
International Monetary Fund and met briefly with his successor
and fellow French national Christine Lagarde.
He later addressed a packed auditorium out of reach of the
cameras of televisions crews and photographers who had camped
outside the IMF all day waiting for the former director.
"He received a very warm welcome," said Paulo Nogueira
Batista, who represents Brazil and a group of eight Latin
American countries, after the meeting.
"It reflects the fact that he is very much appreciated in
the institution," Nogueira Batista said, adding: "People
clapped for very long periods."
Another witness, who asked not to be identified, said staff
broke into spontaneous applause before Strauss-Kahn began
speaking. He did not talk about his court case but did note
that the U.S. justice system had been fair, the witness said.
The IMF said the visit by Strauss-Kahn was personal and
arranged at his request.
His visit to the IMF had been greeted ahead of time with
dismay by some IMF staff, while others said they felt sorry for
Strauss-Kahn and wanted to pay tribute to his time at the helm
of the global lender.
Strauss-Kahn led the IMF, the world's economic firefighter,
as managing director for four years before he resigned on May
18 after his shock arrest in New York on criminal charges of
sexual assault and attempted rape involving a hotel maid.
In a dramatic development last week, prosecutors asked that
the charges against him be dismissed after they lost faith in
the credibility of his accuser, an immigrant from Guinea.
Strauss-Kahn had been expected to be voted France's next
president in the 2012 election before his arrest. [ID:nDSK]
