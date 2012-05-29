DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON May 29 Sudan's economic challenges are "daunting" and emergency measures are needed to stabilize the economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said initial findings from a recent mission to Sudan found the economic situation in 2012 had not improved from 2011, when growth slowed to 2.7 percent, year-end inflation reached 19 percent and the fiscal deficit was about 4 percent of gross domestic product.
"The mission recommends a two-pronged reform strategy: short-term emergency measures to regain control of, and stabilize, the economy, including fiscal consolidation, and in the medium term, a comprehensive structural reform program to recalibrate the economy in line with the country's economic and financial potential," the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.