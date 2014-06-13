STOCKHOLM, June 13 The International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Friday financial instability was an
increasing concern for the Swedish economy and urged a
comprehensive set of macro-prudential measures to temper soaring
mortgage debt among households.
"Financial instability is an increasing concern," it said in
its annual review of the Nordic country published on the Swedish
central bank's website.
"It is time for a comprehensive set of macroprudential
actions that, gradually implemented, would help steer mortgage
credit demand towards a sustainable path."
Sweden breezed through the European debt crisis due to its
strong public finances but its central bank has lately struggled
to reconcile inflation running far below target with efforts to
curb a more than decade long boom in household lending.
IMF said the current monetary policy struck an appropriate
balance between price and financial stability risks, but said
changes - such as slipping inflation expectations - would
warrant a shift in policy.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)