By Mark Felsenthal

WASHINGTON May 8 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the strong franc is appropriate given slow growth and deflation risks, but authorities should return to a floating exchange rate when growth and inflation stabilize, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Timing the end of the cap, which the Swiss National Bank put in place as safe-haven flows drove up the value of the currency, hurting the export-heavy Alpine economy, will be tricky, the fund said in a routine review.

The IMF also urged Swiss authorities to exit the arrangement "with great care."

While Switzerland's economic fundamentals and policies are strong, the fund said that the country faces risks from the euro zone debt crisis as well as vulnerabilities in its domestic financial sector.

While Swiss banks meet regulatory capital requirements, large banks have "a relatively thin layer" of high-quality capital, the fund said.

Internally, loose monetary policy may be fueling a mortgage credit and real estate bubble, the IMF warned. That bubble puts domestically-oriented banks and insurers at risk, the fund added.

The IMF said regulatory measures, rather than monetary policy tightening, would be the best way to address real-estate bubble worries.

The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September to stop investors seeking safety from the euro crisis from driving up the value of the currency and making Swiss exports uncompetitive.

The newly installed chairman of the Swiss central bank, Thomas Jordan, last month reaffirmed his commitment to the cap, saying the franc is overvalued and that he expects it to weaken.

Some Swiss politicians, trade unions and industry groups have called on the SNB to shift the cap toward 1.30 per euro to help struggling exporters and tourism.

But most analysts believe such a move is unlikely as it appears Switzerland's economy has escaped recession. At 3.1 percent in April, Swiss unemployment is low and a recent gauge of growth sentiment points to economic momentum, although with seven monthly declines in the year-on-year price index, deflation remains a risk.

On the other hand, the strong Swiss franc has put some cash-laden Swiss firms - such as pharmaceutical groups Roche and Novartis, engineering firm ABB and food group Nestle - in a strong position to hunt for acquisitions.

The IMF said the Swiss fiscal position is healthy and noted low levels of government debt. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Gary Crosse)