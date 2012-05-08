(Adds details)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON May 8 The Swiss National Bank's cap
on the strong franc is appropriate given slow growth and
deflation risks, but authorities should return to a floating
exchange rate when growth and inflation stabilize, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Timing the end of the cap, which the Swiss National Bank put
in place as safe-haven flows drove up the value of the currency,
hurting the export-heavy Alpine economy, will be tricky, the
fund said in a routine review.
The IMF also urged Swiss authorities to exit the arrangement
"with great care."
While Switzerland's economic fundamentals and policies are
strong, the fund said that the country faces risks from the euro
zone debt crisis as well as vulnerabilities in its domestic
financial sector.
While Swiss banks meet regulatory capital requirements,
large banks have "a relatively thin layer" of high-quality
capital, the fund said.
Internally, loose monetary policy may be fueling a mortgage
credit and real estate bubble, the IMF warned. That bubble puts
domestically-oriented banks and insurers at risk, the fund
added.
The IMF said regulatory measures, rather than monetary
policy tightening, would be the best way to address real-estate
bubble worries.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in
September to stop investors seeking safety from the euro crisis
from driving up the value of the currency and making Swiss
exports uncompetitive.
The newly installed chairman of the Swiss central bank,
Thomas Jordan, last month reaffirmed his commitment to the cap,
saying the franc is overvalued and that he expects it to weaken.
Some Swiss politicians, trade unions and industry groups
have called on the SNB to shift the cap toward 1.30 per euro to
help struggling exporters and tourism.
But most analysts believe such a move is unlikely as it
appears Switzerland's economy has escaped recession. At 3.1
percent in April, Swiss unemployment is low and a recent gauge
of growth sentiment points to economic momentum, although with
seven monthly declines in the year-on-year price index,
deflation remains a risk.
On the other hand, the strong Swiss franc has put some
cash-laden Swiss firms - such as pharmaceutical groups Roche
and Novartis, engineering firm ABB
and food group Nestle - in a strong position to hunt
for acquisitions.
The IMF said the Swiss fiscal position is healthy and noted
low levels of government debt.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Gary Crosse)