WASHINGTON May 8 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the strong franc is appropriate given slow growth and deflation risks, but authorities should return to a floating exchange rate when growth and inflation stabilize, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Timing the end of the cap, which the Swiss National Bank put in place as safe-haven flows drove up the value of the currency, hurting the export-heavy Alpine economy, will be tricky, the fund said in a routine review.

The IMF also urged Swiss authorities to exit the arrangement "with great care." (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Gary Crosse)