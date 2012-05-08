WASHINGTON May 8 The Swiss National Bank's cap
on the strong franc is appropriate given slow growth and
deflation risks, but authorities should return to a floating
exchange rate when growth and inflation stabilize, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Timing the end of the cap, which the Swiss National Bank put
in place as safe-haven flows drove up the value of the currency,
hurting the export-heavy Alpine economy, will be tricky, the
fund said in a routine review.
The IMF also urged Swiss authorities to exit the arrangement
"with great care."
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Gary Crosse)