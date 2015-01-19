DUBLIN Jan 19 The head of the IMF said she
hoped the "erratic" situation brought about by the Swiss Central
Bank's decision to scrap its three-year-old cap would stabilise
shortly, adding that very few people were informed of the move
ahead of time.
"My understanding was that very, very, very few people were
informed of anything," said IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde. Last week she said she had been surprised by the
decision, which sent the safe-haven currency soaring against the
euro.
"I fully undersand why this has taken place. There are very
good rationales," Lagarde said. We hope that the situation will
stabilise and that this very erratic volatility movement will be
long forgotten."
