ALMATY Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund hopes to agree a new lending programme with Tajikistan within the next few months after seeing progress in talks with the Central Asian state, a Fund executive said on Friday.

"Discussions are under way and the key issue there is the banking sector," Juha Kahkonen, IMF Deputy Director for the Middle East and Central Asia department, said during a visit to the Kazakh financial hub Almaty.

"Progress has been made in the discussions and discussions will continue in the coming weeks and we hope the programme can be agreed in the coming months," he told Reuters.

Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, said in February it was in talks with the IMF on "financial and technical assistance", without disclosing the amount of requested aid.

The Fund, in turn, said it would assist Dushanbe if it quickly undertakes substantial reforms, such as reinforcing the independence of the central bank.

Kahkonen said on Friday that Tajik banks did not have sufficient capital and "their lending practices have not been very sound".

"Non-performing loans currently are about half of total loans," he said, adding the amount of potential lending under the programme has not been determined yet.

Tajikistan's banking regulator suspended the management of major lender Tojiksodirotbank and its smaller competitor Tajprombank in May, appointing caretaker administrations there.

A mostly Muslim nation of 8 million bordering Afghanistan, Tajikistan has also sought $100 million in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in order to shore up local banks. The EBRD has said it could lend to Dushanbe once it has an IMF programme in place.

In a move that could help it secure IMF financing, the Dushanbe government said this week it would hike the price of electric power, for the first time in two years, by 16 percent from Nov. 1 and gradually phase out power subsidies for companies such as TALCO, the country's only aluminium smelter. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and; Nazarali Pirnazarov; editing by Mark Heinrich)