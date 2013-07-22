WASHINGTON, July 22 The International Monetary
Fund tiptoed toward greater openness on Monday, pledging to
publish more reports on its lending to governments and to
release details of internal discussions more quickly.
To publish or not to publish has long been a burning debate
within the Washington-based multilateral lender. The conflict
reflects the IMF's dual functions: to advise each of its 188
member countries on their economies, and to act as a global
economic watchdog.
In its discussions with each government, the IMF must
balance transparency and confidentiality, as it seeks to give
insight into a country's economy without jeopardizing privileged
information that can sometimes be politically damaging.
The slow evolution toward transparency reflects the IMF's
recognition in the last decade that it needs to gain broad
public support for its programs to ensure they succeed, instead
of just talking privately to governments.
Being more open also promotes the Fund's legitimacy as an
impartial adviser to the world's governments, even though it has
historically been dominated by Europe and the United States.
But the IMF admitted on Monday it still faced issues in
convincing countries its advice was impartial and would stay
confidential. Sixty percent of large emerging market countries
said concerns about confidentiality prohibited them from seeking
the Fund's advice, it said.
And analysts said the Fund's changes do not go far enough in
opening up its internal decision-making to outside scrutiny.
Until the 1990s, IMF rules did not allow publication of any
of the lender's dealings with governments for fear they would be
less forthcoming if they knew economic details would be made
public.
But over time, as the public and financial markets became
more sophisticated and demanded more openness, the Fund and
governments have been forced to change.
This trend accelerated with the global financial crisis in
2008, which showed how problems in one country could easily
spill over into another, and countries and citizens asked for
more information about possibly sensitive financial issues.
Publication remains voluntary, meaning governments can
decide to keep private any material on their economy gathered by
the IMF. But the IMF said it would publish everything if there
were no objections.
Now, only 25 countries - including several in the Middle
East, Central Asia and Africa - have asked the IMF to publish
materials only if they explicitly allow it.
The IMF said the new policies meant 92 percent of all
country reports were published from 2009 to 2012, compared to 85
percent previously. There are also smaller delays between the
time of any IMF board discussion and its disclosure.
At the same time, a fifth of all countries over the past
three years - twice as many as in the previous period - asked
the Fund to delete certain details before publication.
IMF staff recommended a few small changes to the Fund's
policies, such as shortening to two weeks the period within
which most materials should be made available to the public.
However, the deadlines remain voluntary.
They also proposed publishing detailed minutes of the
board's discussion within three years, instead of five -- though
the board has not yet approved this.
Sargon Nissan of the Bretton Woods Project, a non-profit
watchdog, said the progress the IMF has made on transparency is
welcome, but still fell far short of what was needed.
He pointed to the IMF's "mea culpa" on Greece, in which the
Fund took three years to admit it had lowered its normal
standards in approving a program for the indebted European
country.
"I (give) mild applause for what they're doing, but there
needs to be a sea change in the thinking of the Fund in terms of
who it's accountable to," he said.
"Without a more transparent and candid IMF, we're going to
have more problematic and skewed and asymmetric economic
policies, and that doesn't really bode well for emerging from
the period of crisis."