WASHINGTON Feb 4 Talks between the IMF and
Tunisia on a $1.78 billion loan deal are at "an advanced stage"
and the authorities intend to use the funding as a precautionary
measure to help the country during its political transition, the
International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
The IMF said economic and reform measures outlined in the
government's economic program were correctly focused on ensuring
that growth benefits everyone, and not just a few, and will help
reduce high levels of unemployment.
"In the coming weeks, the mission will continue to work with
the Tunisian authorities to finalize the stand-by arrangement
that supports Tunisia's economic program for presentation to the
IMF executive board in March 2013," the IMF said in a statement.