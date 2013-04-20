WASHINGTON, April 19 The International Monetary
Fund said on Friday it had reached a $1.75 billion loan deal
with Tunisia to ease the country's financial problems since a
revolution that topped the former regime two years ago.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the 24-month
loan will require the approval of the IMF board, which will
consider the loan program next month.
"The implementation of an appropriate policy mix will help
preserve macroeconomic stability and together with a better
composition of public expenditures, will help restore fiscal
space for priority capital and social spending," Lagarde said in
a statement.
The deal was sealed at meetings of the IMF and World Bank in
Washington.