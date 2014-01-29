BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
(Corrects day of the week to Wednesday)
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The International Monetary Fund's board on Wednesday signed off on its latest review of Tunisia's loan program, and approved a $507 million loan tranche for the North African country.
Tunisia's government, under pressure from protests over public spending cuts, earlier this month said it had done enough to persuade the IMF to approve its next loan tranche.
The latest IMF disbursement is the second under a $1.5 billion credit agreed to at the start of 2013. The IMF loaned the money in exchange for Tunisia following certain policies, such as keeping the country's deficit under control. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.