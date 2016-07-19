WASHINGTON, July 19 The International Monetary
Fund expects volatility in Turkey's financial markets to calm
after the country's central bank added liquidity to the
financial system in the wake of last weeekend's coup attempt,
IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld said on Tuesday.
Obstfeld told a news briefing it was important that Turkey
preserve the democratic institutions that have been key to its
strong economic growth in recent decades.
"We are seeing some volatility in financial markets"
following the coup attempt, Obstfeld said. "The Turkish
authorities, particularly the central bank, have stepped in very
effectively to provide liquidity, and we would anticipate in our
baseline that things will settle down, and that will require
continued vigilance by the Turkish authorities."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)