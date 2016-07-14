WASHINGTON, July 14 The International Monetary Fund's executive board could still be in a position to complete its review of Ukraine's $17.5 billion bailout program in July, a key step necessary to release the next loan tranche, a fund spokesman said on Thursday.

IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice said that there were some technical issues to still be resolved, but there was no pending legislation before Ukraine's parliament that was a condition for continuing the program.

"Consideration could still be in July, the discussions are very close to being finalized," Rice told a regular news briefing, adding that if approval is delayed, it may be considered again in mid-August, after the board's summer recess. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)